The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Insider Buys £9,960 in Stock

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 996 ($12.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960 ($12,134.50).

The Monks Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:MNKS opened at GBX 1,007.61 ($12.28) on Monday. The Monks Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 875 ($10.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 977.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 992.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79.

Get The Monks Investment Trust alerts:

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.