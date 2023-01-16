The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $358,475.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,963 shares of company stock valued at $527,696. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,256. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.40%.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

