The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the December 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Green Organic Dutchman Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Green Organic Dutchman stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 39,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
