The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the December 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Green Organic Dutchman stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 39,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.