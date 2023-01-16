Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.7 %

TPL traded up $14.12 on Monday, reaching $2,108.49. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,478. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,461.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,057.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

