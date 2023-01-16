Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.