Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average is $167.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

