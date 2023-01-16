TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in TELUS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

