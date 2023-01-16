Tellor Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.83 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $15.30 or 0.00072385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $35.83 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 255% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00433893 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.73 or 0.30456095 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00751969 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,453 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
