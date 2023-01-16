Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($462.37) to €410.00 ($440.86) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($403.23) to €360.00 ($387.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($440.86) to €360.00 ($387.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Trading Up 1.5 %

TLPFY stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.79. 20,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.01. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $204.10.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.