TD Securities Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$4.75

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.21.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,644. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$429.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

