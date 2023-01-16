Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
NYSE:TGB opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.91. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.
