Tangible Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.47 or 0.30187450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00767152 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

