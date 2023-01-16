Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

