Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.1 %

SYNA stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $247.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Synaptics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,463,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

