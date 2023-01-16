Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.99 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $43.99 million and $2.93 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,085,262,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,735,072,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

