sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $50.59 million and approximately $39.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,556,343 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

