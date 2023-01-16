Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SGY traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.27. 96,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,544. The company has a market cap of C$894.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

