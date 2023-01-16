Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

About Surge Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.