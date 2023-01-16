Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a growth of 1,019.7% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMMCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins cut Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SMMCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

