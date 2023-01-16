Streamr Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

