Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.04. 114,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $235.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

