Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $914,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

