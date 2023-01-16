Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,045. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

