StockNews.com Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.62.

TFX stock opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

