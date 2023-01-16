StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

