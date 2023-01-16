Stifel Nicolaus Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$6.22. The company had a trading volume of 267,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.79 and a 52 week high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,000,000. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,000,000. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.