Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$3.25

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of C$285.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.42.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

