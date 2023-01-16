Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) a C$0.70 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 target price on Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.