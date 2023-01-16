STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Cut by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of STERIS worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $202.03 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.