Stephens Inc. AR Sells 319,838 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,838 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.92 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

