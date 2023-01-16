Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,593 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.00 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.