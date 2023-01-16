Stephens Inc. AR Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

