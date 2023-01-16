Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Shares of UNH opened at $489.57 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

