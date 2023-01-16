Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.