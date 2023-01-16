Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

