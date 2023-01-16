Stephens Inc. AR Buys 8,471 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.28% of Ares Capital worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 405,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,071,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 403,450 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

