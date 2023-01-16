Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,545 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $182.15 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

