Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 3,660.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $32,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,650,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.49 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

