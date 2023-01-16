Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,969 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

