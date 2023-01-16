Status Trading Up 18.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Status has a market capitalization of $96.17 million and $11.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00233547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02436771 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,137,922.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

