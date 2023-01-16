Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $107.23 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.