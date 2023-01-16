STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 38,327 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of STAAR Surgical worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

