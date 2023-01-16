St. Louis Trust Co Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after buying an additional 618,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after buying an additional 5,175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after buying an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

