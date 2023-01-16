St. Louis Trust Co Sells 5,184 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 589,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.