St. Louis Trust Co Sells 5,184 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 589,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.