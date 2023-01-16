St. Louis Trust Co Sells 51,193 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,193 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $106.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

