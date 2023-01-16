St. Louis Trust Co Sells 1,230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.15 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $259.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

