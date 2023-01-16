St. Louis Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

