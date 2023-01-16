St. Louis Trust Co Makes New $838,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $133.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

