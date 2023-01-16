St. Louis Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 245,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

