St. Louis Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $288.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

